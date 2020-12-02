Raw Sees Drop in Ratings & Viewership for Nov. 30 Episode

– The Raw ratings and viewership numbers from earlier this week are now available from Showbuzz Daily. Last Monday’s episode averaged 1.741 million viewers. That’s down from last week’s average viewing audience of 1.808 million viewers.

For the hourly breakdown, the first hour drew 1.824 million viewers, Hour 2 drew 1.763 million viewers, and Hour 3 drew 1.632 million viewers.

In the key 18-49 ratings demographic, Hour 1 drew a 0.56 rating to rank No. 4 for the night. Hour 2 finished with a 0.53 rating to rank No. 5 in the ratings for the evening. Finally, Hour 3 drew a 0.49 rating to rank No. 6 for the evening in the Cable Top 150 rankings.

Raw this week finished with an average 0.52 rating the 18-49 demo, which is down from the average 0.56 rating for last week.

The ESPN Monday Night Football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Philadelphia Eagles was the ratings leader in the key demo. The show finished with a 3.40 rating and total viewership with 11.376 million viewers. The NFL on ESPN broadcast also topped the viewership for the evening.