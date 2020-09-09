Raw Ratings & Viewership Drop Again for Labor Day Episode

– Showbuzz Daily has the ratings for this week’s Labor Day Edition of Monday Night Raw. This week’s show drew an average audience of 1.725 million viewers for the USA Network broadcast. That’s a drop of nine percent for the viewership of 1.896 million for last week’s episode.

For the hourly breakdown, the first hour drew 1.762 million viewers, Hour 2 drew 1.800 million viewers, and Hour 3 drew 1.613 million viewers. Raw was No. 18 for the night overall in total viewership. This is the lowest viewership for Raw since the ThunderDome format was introduced last month.

In the P18-49 key ratings demographic, Hour 1 drew 0.48 rating to rank No. 6 for the night. Hour 2 finished with a 0.50 rating to rank No. 5 in the ratings for the evening. Finally, Hour 3 drew a 0.45 rating to rank No. 8 for the evening in the Cable Top 150 rankings.

Overall, Monday Night Raw finished with an average 0.48 rating in the key demo. That’s down from the 0.58 average rating in the same key demo for last week.

The NBA Playoffs game between the Clippers and the Nuggets on TNT topped the ratings for the evening with a 1.39. Tucker Carlson Tonight topped the viewership on cable for the evening with 3.508 million viewers.