WWE RAW Ties for New Record Low Rating In Key Demo, Viewership Second Lowest Ever

Showbuzz Daily reports that last night’s post-Extreme Rules edition of WWE RAW tied the all-time record low rating in the key 18-49 demographic, coming in at a .46 (the May 4th episode of this year also did a .46). Total viewership was at 1.628 million viewers, up a bit from last week’s record low 1.561 million viewers, but still the second lowest viewership in the history of the show.

Hour one drew 1.740 million viewers and a 0.51 rating, good for #3 on cable for the night. Hour two drew 1.609 million viewers and a 0.45 rating (#6 for the night). Hour three had 1.535 million viewers and a 0.42 rating (#7 for the night).

The #1 show of the night for cable was TLC’s 90 Day Fiance, which drew a .88 rating. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News led the night in total viewership with 4.014 million viewers.