Raw Reportedly Gets Full Last-Minute Rewrite

It’s another day in WWE, and that means that Raw got a very, very heavy rewrite — but at the last minute this time. PWInsider reports that WWE rewrote “pretty much the entire show” around 7:20 PM, with less than an hour before it was set to go live. The site reports that Vince McMahon arrived at the taping at abour that time and changed “just about everything” that was planned for the show.

WWE has long had a habit of heavy rewrites, with some big examples in recent weeks. It was reported earlier this month that McMahon did a full rewrite of the taping for two Raws and a Smackdown as a result of the poor ratings for the July 27 show and Vince McMahon being questioned by investors about the ratings on the earnings call.