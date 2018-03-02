Raw Would Reportedly Go Back To 2 Hours If WWE Moves To FOX

It was reported last month that if WWE moves to FOX, that Raw would air on main FOX, and that the show would be cut back to two hours (8-10PM ET), due to FOX stations airing news programming at 10PM. Smackdown would air on FS1, and the feeling is that FOX would try and get more content to fill time on FS 1 and FS 2 since UFC fills so many hours, and they would likely be dropping the UFC for WWE.

Dave Meltzer was asked about the Raw change on Twitter and stated the same as the original report.

