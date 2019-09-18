wrestling / News
RAW Reportedly Set To Have Completely Different Announce Team Soon
As we previously reported, WWE is reportedly planning some major changes to its announce teams in the coming weeks with the move of Smackdown to FOX. This could include the return of two-man booths, and the move of Michael Cole from RAW to Smackdown. According to WrestleVotes, RAW is set to sound completely different as the 205 Live commentary team of Vic Joseph and Dio Maddin will be taking over as the voices of the red brand.
The report reads: “Starting very shortly, Monday Night Raw is going to sound A LOT different. I’ve been told that the plan as of now for RAW’s announce team is: Vic Joseph and…… Dio Maddin.”
Starting very shortly, Monday Night Raw is going to sound A LOT different.
I’ve been told that the plan as of now for RAW’s announce team is:
Vic Joseph and…… Dio Maddin.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 18, 2019
