wrestling / News

Raw Reunion Highlight Videos and Backstage Interview Clips, Nicholas Wants the 24/7 Title

July 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
RAW Reunion

– WWE released full highlights for last night’s Raw Reunion show. There are also some additional backstage interviews from the show and some of the segments that took place during the commercial breaks.

Also, former WWE Raw tag team champion Nicholas made an appearance at last night’s show. He revealed that he wants the WWE 24/7 title next. You can check out those highlights below.
























