Raw Reunion Scores Big Viewership For WWE

– The ratings are in and the WWE’s plan to increase viewership by bringing back legends worked.

ShowBuzzDaily reports that WWE Raw averaged 3,093,000 viewers. This marks the first time all year Raw has been above 3 million viewers. Last week’s average was 2,453,000 viewers. Raw averaged a 1.13 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic.

As you can see in the breakdown below, the second hour was the strongest of the night for the show but viewership remained steady for all three hours.

Hourly Breakdown

Hour 1: 3.019 million viewers, 1.11 rating in 18-49 demographic

Hour 2: 3.178 million viewers, 1.17 rating in 18-49 demographic

Hour 3: 3.083 million viewers, 1.13 rating in 18-49 demographic