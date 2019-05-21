Raw Script Reportedly Wasn’t Finalized Until After Show Began

– WWE has a habit of rewriting Raw up to the last minute, but this time they apparently pushed it even further. The WrestleVotes Twitter account noted, as you can see below, that the final script was not done and complete until after the show began at 8 PM ET.

Raw is infamous at this point for being rewritten and reworked throughout the day, with an episode last month reportedly finalized just four minutes before the show went on the air.

