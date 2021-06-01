WWE Raw Segment Reportedly Ran Much Longer Than Planned, Main Event Wasn’t Affected

The opening segment on last night’s episode of Raw reportedly ran way longer than it was slated to. PWInsider reports that the MizTV segment that set up the Beat the Clock matches went about eight to ten minutes longer than it was planned and that Vince McMahon was obviously not happy about that.

While nothing was cut from the show due to that situation, there was time that had to be cut from other segments and several of them were moved around to different points in order to allow for the time cuts. The Kofi Kingston vs. Drew McIntyre match was always going to close the show, and that match reportedly got about as much time as was originally planned.