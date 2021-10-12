Raw Semifinals Set For WWE King of the Ring & Queen’s Crown

The Raw brand semifinals are officially set for the 2021 WWE King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournaments. Monday night’s episode of Raw saw Jinder Mahal and Xavier Woods advance in the King of the Ring, beating Kofi Kingston and Ricochet, respectively. Meanwhile, Doudrop beat Natalya and Shayna Baszler defeated Dana Brooke to advance to the Raw semifinals of the Queen’s Crown Tournament.

The Raw semifinals are set to take place on next week’s episode, while the Smackdown semifinals are set for Friday’s show. Both tournament finals will go down at WWE Crown Jewel on October 21st.

The full semifinals are:

King of the Ring:

* Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor

* Jinder Mahal vs. Xavier Woods

Queen’s Crown:

* Zelina Vega vs. Carmella

* Doudrop vs. Shayna Baszler