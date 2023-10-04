wrestling
WWE News: RAW Stars Set For Friday’s Smackdown Taping, NXT Deadline Pre-Sale Code, Highlights From Last Night’s NXT
October 4, 2023 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that several RAW talents are set for Friday night’s Smackdown taping in St. Louis, MO. It was previously announced that Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso would appear on the show. Also scheduled for the taping are Chad Gable, Otis and Maxine.
Smackdown will be the final show before Saturday’s Fastlane PPV.
– There is a pre-sale right now for NXT Deadline on December 9 in Bridgeport, CT. The code is BRIDGEPORT and can be used here.
– Here are highlights from last night’s NXT:
