Raw and Smackdown Double Shot TV Tapings Set for UK in November

– As previously reported, WWE changed up a Glasgow, Scotland Raw TV taping into a live event (house show). Now, Ticketmaster has announced that WWE will be heading to the UK in the same month for a double set of TV tapings with both Raw and Smackdown in the UK.

The TV tapings are set for Friday, November 8 at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. The Friday Smackdown TV taping will air on FOX that same day. The Raw TV tapings will then air on November 11 on the USA Network. More ticket details are available at the above link.

The tapings are slated to start at 6:00 pm local time. The doors will open at 4:30 pm.