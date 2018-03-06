 

wrestling / News

WWE News: RAW Social Media Score, Another Sheamus Workout Video, Clip From Last Night’s Ride Along

March 6, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Braun Strowman Elias Raw 3518

– Last night’s episode of RAW was #2 for series & specials in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. It was behind The Bachelor. The show had 1.409 million total interactions this week – 180,000 on Facebook, 1.020 million on Instagram and 209,000 on Twitter. This is up from last week, which had 1.325 million interactions – 192,000 Facebook interactions, 897,000 Instagram interactions and 236,000 Twitter interactions.

– WWE has released a clip of last night’s Ride Along, with the Miztourage making fun of The Revival.

– Sheamus has released a new Celtic Warrior workout video, which you can see below.

article topics :

RAW, Ride Along, Sheamus, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading