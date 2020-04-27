Potential Spoiler On Star Returning At Today’s WWE RAW Taping

Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Samoa Joe is set to return to the RAW commentary team today at the RAW taping at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. WWE will be taping two episodes of RAW today, one which will air tonight and another that will air next Monday night. Joe will work either one or both of the shows, according to the report.

It remains to be seen if Joe will be replacing one of the existing commentary team members, Jerry Lawler, Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton, or if he will be added to the team.

Joe did briefly work as part of the RAW commentary team at the end of 2019 but has been out since suffering a concussion during a USA Network commercial shoot in February, followed by a Wellness policy violation suspension.