Note On Raw Star Backstage At Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
August 18, 2023 | Posted by
A member of the Raw roster is backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that The Miz is backstage at tonight’s show in Toronto, Ontario.
No word as of yet whether Miz will be appearing on the show, or perhaps in a dark match after the episode. He has not, as of yet, been advertised for the show.
