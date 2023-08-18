wrestling / News

Note On Raw Star Backstage At Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

August 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Logo Image Credit: WWE

A member of the Raw roster is backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that The Miz is backstage at tonight’s show in Toronto, Ontario.

No word as of yet whether Miz will be appearing on the show, or perhaps in a dark match after the episode. He has not, as of yet, been advertised for the show.

article topics :

The Miz, WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

