RAW Stars Advertised For WWE Smackdown In Brooklyn

October 4, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw and Smackdown, Gabe Sapolsky Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that several RAW superstars are advertised for a Smackdown taping in Brooklyn, New York later this month. The following matches are advertised and will likely be dark matches:

* World Heavyweight Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Damian Priest
* Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor

