wrestling / News
RAW Stars Advertised For WWE Smackdown In Brooklyn
October 4, 2024 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that several RAW superstars are advertised for a Smackdown taping in Brooklyn, New York later this month. The following matches are advertised and will likely be dark matches:
* World Heavyweight Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Damian Priest
* Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor
More Trending Stories
- Martha Hart Says She Wasn’t Contacted For Mr. McMahon Docuseries, What It Left Out About Owen’s Death
- Mercedes Mone Thinks All of AEW Would Welcome Shane McMahon, Gives Thoughts On Mr. McMahon Doc
- CM Punk Recalls What Happened Right Before His WWE Return, Sharing a Moment with Stephanie McMahon
- David Shoemaker Says Linda McMahon Wasn’t ‘Forthcoming’ in Mr. McMahon Interview