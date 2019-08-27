wrestling / News

Raw Tag Team Championship Match Official For Clash of Champions

August 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Clash of Champions Raw Tag Team Title

– The Raw Tag Team Championship Match is now set for WWE Clash of Champions. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode won a Tag Team Turmoil match on tonight’s episode of Raw to win a shot at Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins at the PPV.

Strowman and Rollins are also set to face each other at the PPV for Rollins’ Universal Championship.

Clash of Champions takes place on September 15th from Charlotte, North Carolina. We’ll have an updated card for the show after Raw is done.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Clash of Champions, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading