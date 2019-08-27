wrestling / News
Raw Tag Team Championship Match Official For Clash of Champions
– The Raw Tag Team Championship Match is now set for WWE Clash of Champions. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode won a Tag Team Turmoil match on tonight’s episode of Raw to win a shot at Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins at the PPV.
Strowman and Rollins are also set to face each other at the PPV for Rollins’ Universal Championship.
Clash of Champions takes place on September 15th from Charlotte, North Carolina. We’ll have an updated card for the show after Raw is done.
We're down to 2️⃣. Will it be the #BlueCollarSolid team of @otiswwe & @tuckerwwe or the new, but highly impressive, tag team of @HEELZiggler & @RealRobertRoode? #RAW #TagTeamTurmoil pic.twitter.com/9PbENWNkRK
— WWE (@WWE) August 27, 2019
4️⃣ STRAIGHT WINS for @RealRobertRoode & @HEELZiggler means they're headed to #WWEClash of Champions to challenge @WWERollins & @BraunStrowman for the #RAW #TagTeamTitles! #TagTeamTurmoil pic.twitter.com/zPd6pJAxkE
— WWE (@WWE) August 27, 2019
#WATCHyourTOEZ, @HEELZiggler!#RAW #TagTeamTurmoil @otiswwe @tuckerwwe pic.twitter.com/bmrGaqZKkG
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 27, 2019
