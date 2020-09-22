wrestling / News

Raw Tag Team Championship Match Set For WWE Clash of Champions

September 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE clash of Champions

The Street Profits have their opponents for Clash of Champions set following a triple threat on tonight’s Raw. Angel Garza and Andrade defeated Seth Rollins & Murphy and Dominik Mysterio & Humberto Carrillo to earn a shot at the Profits and their titles on this Sunday’s PPV. You can check out highlights from the match below.

Clash of Champions takes place on Sunday from Thunderdome at the Amway Center and airs live on WWE Network. We’ll have an updated card for the PPV after Raw.

