Raw Tag Team Championship Match Set For WWE Clash of Champions
The Street Profits have their opponents for Clash of Champions set following a triple threat on tonight’s Raw. Angel Garza and Andrade defeated Seth Rollins & Murphy and Dominik Mysterio & Humberto Carrillo to earn a shot at the Profits and their titles on this Sunday’s PPV. You can check out highlights from the match below.
Clash of Champions takes place on Sunday from Thunderdome at the Amway Center and airs live on WWE Network. We’ll have an updated card for the PPV after Raw.
Tear off the pants and tag. Good strategy, @AngelGarzaWwe. #WWERaw
Which team wins this #TripleThreat Match to challenge The #StreetProfits this Sunday at #WWEClash of Champions?! 👇 pic.twitter.com/sRCJP2HXgh
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 22, 2020
*Cue The #StreetProfits being like 🤯🤯*#WWERaw #WWEClash @humberto_wwe @DomMysterio35 pic.twitter.com/dfegwXFjgJ
— WWE (@WWE) September 22, 2020
The ACTION in this #TripleThreat Tag Team Match on #WWERaw is off the charts!
We see you, @DomMysterio35 & @humberto_wwe! 😲 pic.twitter.com/jsEXtoj7Im
— WWE (@WWE) September 22, 2020
The #MondayNightMessiah @WWERollins has a lot on his mind, all right? #WWERaw #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/sG6K9JTm4n
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 22, 2020
Run it back.@AndradeCienWWE & @AngelGarzaWwe will challenge The #StreetProfits @AngeloDawkins & @MontezFordWWE for the #WWERaw #TagTeamTitles THIS SUNDAY at #WWEClash of Champions! pic.twitter.com/PEpKirYGWd
— WWE (@WWE) September 22, 2020
