Raw Tag Team Championship Match Added to WWE Backlash

A late Raw Tag Team Championship match has been to today’s WWE Backlash PPV. WWE announced on Sunday that the Street Profits will defend the titles against their rivals in the Viking Raiders.

The announcement reads:

The “Anything You Can Do, We Can Do Better” competition is now headed to the ring at WWE Backlash as The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders will battle for the Raw Tag Team Titles.

“Air Ivar” clinched the final event of the decathlon to give him & Erik a victory over the Raw Tag Team Champions. Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins shined in basketball and golf, but The Viking Raiders dominance in axe throwing and bowling allowed them to take the bragging rights after the decathlon win.

Now that the battle heads to the ring, who will show their strength where it matters most and claim the titles?

Don’t miss WWE Backlash, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network, Sunday, June 14, at 7 ET/4 PT!