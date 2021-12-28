wrestling / News

Raw Tag Team Championship Match Set For WWE Day 1

December 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
RK-Bro’s Raw Tag Team Championship defense is set for this weekend’s WWE Day 1. The team will defend their titles against the Street Profits, who defeated the Mysterios on Monday’s episode of Raw to earn the title shot.

WWE Day 1 takes place on January 1st and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network. We’ll have a full updated card after tonight’s show.

