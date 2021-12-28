wrestling / News
Raw Tag Team Championship Match Set For WWE Day 1
December 27, 2021 | Posted by
RK-Bro’s Raw Tag Team Championship defense is set for this weekend’s WWE Day 1. The team will defend their titles against the Street Profits, who defeated the Mysterios on Monday’s episode of Raw to earn the title shot.
WWE Day 1 takes place on January 1st and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network. We’ll have a full updated card after tonight’s show.
THE STREET PROFITS WIN THE RK-BRONAMENT!@RandyOrton & @SuperKingofBros vs. @MontezFordWWE & @AngeloDawkins THIS SATURDAY at #WWEDay1. pic.twitter.com/BW2bJYUhO4
— WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2021
