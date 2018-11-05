Raw Tag Team Championships Change Hands, Dean Ambrose Attacks Seth Rollins (Videos)

– The Raw Tag Team Championships found a new home on this week’s Raw, as the Authors of Pain beat Seth Rollins in a handicap match to win the titles. You can see video below from the match, which saw Baron Corbin force Rollins to defend the titles despite the fact that he didn’t have Dean Ambrose’s help. Rollins ultimately lost the match and afterward, Ambrose attacked him.

This is the AOP’s first run with the titles.