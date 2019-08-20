wrestling / News
Raw Tag Team Championships Change Hands on Raw (Pics, Video)
– We have new Raw Tag Team Champions following Monday night’s episode of Raw. Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman teamed up to face Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows in the main event of Raw, defeating them to win the titles. Strowman and Rollins are being teased for a WWE Universal Championship feud, but they were mostly on the same page in the main event and were able to claim the titles. You can see pics and video below.
This marks Strowman’s second run with the titles, having held them with Nicholas for a hot minute after winning them at WrestleMania 34. Rollins’s reign is his fifth, having previously held the titles with Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Jason Jordan. Meanwhile, Gallows and Anderson’s run with the titles ends at 21 days.
Ring that 🛎.
The #RAW #TagTeamTitles main event is UNDERWAY on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/QCBFPflcLZ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 20, 2019
Those ribs have been through ENOUGH.#RAW @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/SUEqHTHQdZ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 20, 2019
Maybe @WWERollins brought a little TOO much fight that time.#RAW @KarlAndersonWWE pic.twitter.com/MP0Nzoha76
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 20, 2019
#IgniteTheFire#RAW @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/Y79pXw2csD
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 20, 2019
The #UniversalChampion @WWERollins is battling back against #TheOC @KarlAndersonWWE & @LukeGallowsWWE with the #RAW Tag Team Titles on the line! @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/T2kvDQvsUp
— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2019
WATCH OUT.#RAW @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/l2gUj7rZim
— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2019
Did they do it? YES, THEY DID.
We have NEW #RAW #TagTeamChampions, and their names are @WWERollins & @BraunStrowman! pic.twitter.com/Ac4lUyqAVR
— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2019
That's a LOT of gold!
Congratulations, @WWERollins & @BraunStrowman!!! #RAW pic.twitter.com/IC01kJxnYz
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 20, 2019
