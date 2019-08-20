Raw Tag Team Championships Change Hands on Raw (Pics, Video)

– We have new Raw Tag Team Champions following Monday night’s episode of Raw. Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman teamed up to face Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows in the main event of Raw, defeating them to win the titles. Strowman and Rollins are being teased for a WWE Universal Championship feud, but they were mostly on the same page in the main event and were able to claim the titles. You can see pics and video below.

This marks Strowman’s second run with the titles, having held them with Nicholas for a hot minute after winning them at WrestleMania 34. Rollins’s reign is his fifth, having previously held the titles with Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Jason Jordan. Meanwhile, Gallows and Anderson’s run with the titles ends at 21 days.