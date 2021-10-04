RAW Tag Team Title Match Added to WWE Crown Jewel

WWE has announced a RAW Tag Team title match for Crown Jewel, as RK-Bro will defend the titles against former champions AJ Styles and Omos.

Since laying claim to the Raw Tag Titles at WrestleMania, Styles and Omos seemed to be an unstoppable force. Yet, their dominance over the Raw brand came to an abrupt end at the hands of Randy Orton & Riddle at SummerSlam.

RK-Bro might not have been the tandem we expected, but it’s definitely the one we deserve. The unlikely duo has found common ground in their championship gold and has no intention of stopping now.

Since The Biggest Event of the Summer, the two tandems have continued to tangle and will now clash at the high-profile Oct. 21 special event. Will lightning strike twice when The Viper and The Original Bro once again step into the ring with the persononifaction of intimidation The Phenomenal One and his “Own Personal Colossus”?

The current lineup for the show includes:

* Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

* RAW Tag Team Titles: RK-Bro (c) vs. AJ Styles & Omos

* Smackdown Women’s Title: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks