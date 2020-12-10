RAW Tag Team Title Match Added to WWE TLC

WWE has announced that there will be a RAW tag team title match at WWE TLC, with The New Day defending against The Hurt Business’ Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander.

The New Day will look to keep The Hurt Business in the red and once again retain their Raw Tag Team Titles at WWE TLC.

Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods have gotten the better of Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander in two epic championship battles on the red brand. Alexander has found success on his own in recent matchups against Kingston & Woods, but his solo swagger has definitely caught the attention of his Hurt Business associates.

It will be another clash of styles when The Power of Positivity takes on the no-nonsense culture that MVP has put in place.

Will The New Day head into the holidays feeling golden? Or will The Hurt Business be stacking titles and profits entering the new year?

Don’t miss the championship showdown Sunday, Dec. 20, at WWE TLC, streaming at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network.