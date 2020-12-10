wrestling / News
RAW Tag Team Title Match Added to WWE TLC
WWE has announced that there will be a RAW tag team title match at WWE TLC, with The New Day defending against The Hurt Business’ Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander.
The New Day will look to keep The Hurt Business in the red and once again retain their Raw Tag Team Titles at WWE TLC.
Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods have gotten the better of Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander in two epic championship battles on the red brand. Alexander has found success on his own in recent matchups against Kingston & Woods, but his solo swagger has definitely caught the attention of his Hurt Business associates.
It will be another clash of styles when The Power of Positivity takes on the no-nonsense culture that MVP has put in place.
Will The New Day head into the holidays feeling golden? Or will The Hurt Business be stacking titles and profits entering the new year?
Don’t miss the championship showdown Sunday, Dec. 20, at WWE TLC, streaming at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Creative Frustrations for Charlotte Flair Booking in NXT
- Arn Anderson On The Undertaker Calling Him Best Technical Wrestler, How Evolution Faction Came Together
- Eric Bischoff On Why He Didn’t Want To Be On-Screen Character In TNA, Dixie Carter’s Handling Of Jeff Hardy
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Hoping for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37, Possible Backup Opponents