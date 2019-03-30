wrestling / News

RAW Tag Team Title Match Announced For This Monday

March 30, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE has announced that the Revival will defend the RAW tag team titles against Ricochet and Aleister Black this Monday on RAW.

Here’s the updated lineup:

* RAW Tag team Titles: The Revival (c) vs. Aleister Black & Ricochet
* Sasha Banks, Bayley, Natalya & Beth Phoenix vs. Nia Jax, Tamina & The IIconics
* Rey Mysterio vs. Kurt Angle in Angle’s final match on RAW
* The Riott Squad vs. Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair
* Brock Lesnar returns to confront Seth Rollins
* Batista returns in his hometown of Washington DC

