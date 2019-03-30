RAW Tag Team Title Match Announced For This Monday

WWE has announced that the Revival will defend the RAW tag team titles against Ricochet and Aleister Black this Monday on RAW.

Here’s the updated lineup:

* RAW Tag team Titles: The Revival (c) vs. Aleister Black & Ricochet

* Sasha Banks, Bayley, Natalya & Beth Phoenix vs. Nia Jax, Tamina & The IIconics

* Rey Mysterio vs. Kurt Angle in Angle’s final match on RAW

* The Riott Squad vs. Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

* Brock Lesnar returns to confront Seth Rollins

* Batista returns in his hometown of Washington DC