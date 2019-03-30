wrestling / News
RAW Tag Team Title Match Announced For This Monday
March 30, 2019 | Posted by
WWE has announced that the Revival will defend the RAW tag team titles against Ricochet and Aleister Black this Monday on RAW.
This Monday, #TopGuys @ScottDawsonWWE & @DashWilderWWE will defend their #RAW #TagTeamTitles against @WWEAleister & @KingRicochet! https://t.co/vQR8RK1eg7
— WWE (@WWE) March 31, 2019
Here’s the updated lineup:
* RAW Tag team Titles: The Revival (c) vs. Aleister Black & Ricochet
* Sasha Banks, Bayley, Natalya & Beth Phoenix vs. Nia Jax, Tamina & The IIconics
* Rey Mysterio vs. Kurt Angle in Angle’s final match on RAW
* The Riott Squad vs. Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair
* Brock Lesnar returns to confront Seth Rollins
* Batista returns in his hometown of Washington DC
