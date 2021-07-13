Raw Tag Team Title Match Moved to WWE Money in the Bank

WWE is shuffling their cards ahead of Money in the Bank, moving next Monday’s Raw Tag Team Title match to the PPV. It was announced on Raw that AJ Styles and Omos’ match with the Viking Raiders will now take place on the PPV and not on next week’s Raw as originally planned.

Ivar defeated Styles on tonight’s show, while Omos defeated Erik. Money in the Bank takes place on Sunday and airs live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else. We’ll have an updated card after tonight’s show.