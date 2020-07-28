Raw Tag Team Title Match Set For SummerSlam

WWE has set a Raw Tag Team Championship defense for The Street Profits at SummerSlam. Angel Garza and Andrade won a triple threat match against Ricochet & Cedric Alexander plus The Viking Raiders on tonight’s Raw to earn a shot at the Profits’ titles at the PPV. You can see some clips and pics from the match below.

SummerSlamairs on August 23 on WWE Network. We’ll have a full updated card after Raw.