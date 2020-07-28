wrestling / News
Raw Tag Team Title Match Set For SummerSlam
WWE has set a Raw Tag Team Championship defense for The Street Profits at SummerSlam. Angel Garza and Andrade won a triple threat match against Ricochet & Cedric Alexander plus The Viking Raiders on tonight’s Raw to earn a shot at the Profits’ titles at the PPV. You can see some clips and pics from the match below.
SummerSlamairs on August 23 on WWE Network. We’ll have a full updated card after Raw.
Bold strategy.#WWERaw @Zelina_VegaWWE @AngelGarzaWwe @AndradeCienWWE pic.twitter.com/pHbCm78DeF
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 28, 2020
AIR. IVAR.#WWERaw @Erik_WWE @Ivar_WWE pic.twitter.com/OQ8MEOTjYc
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 28, 2020
HARD-HITTING MOVES. STRANGE ALLIANCES. HIGH STAKES.
Which team will challenge the #StreetProfits for the #WWERaw #TagTeamTitles at @SummerSlam? pic.twitter.com/rsyPcYONVR
— WWE (@WWE) July 28, 2020
Just like THAT, it's official.@Zelina_VegaWWE will lead @AndradeCienWWE & @AngelGarzaWwe into #SummerSlam to challenge @AngeloDawkins & @MontezFordWWE for the #WWERaw #TagTeamTitles! pic.twitter.com/dY1ZilL1IK
— WWE (@WWE) July 28, 2020