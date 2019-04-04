Raw Tag Team Title Match Official For WrestleMania 35, Updated Card

– The Raw Tag Team Championships will be defended on this weekend’s already-full WrestleMania 35 card. As you can see below, The Revival appeared in a video accepting the challenge from Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder to face them at the PPV.

This brings the total matches on the card to sixteen. The updated card is below:

Main Show

* Winner Takes All Raw & Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston

* No Holds Barred Match w/ Triple H’s Career on the Line: Batista vs. Triple H

* Retirement Match: Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin

* WWE United States Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor (The Demon King)

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax vs. The IIconics vs. Sasha Banks & Bayley

* Falls Count Anywhere Match: The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

* Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

* AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura.

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Revival vs. Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder

Kickoff Show:

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Buddy Murphy vs. Tony Nese

* Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Braun Strowman, Colin Jost, Michael Che, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, Tyler Breeze, Jinder Mahal, No Way Jose, Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, Kalisto, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Viktor, Konnor, Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Otis, Tucker, EC3, TBA

* WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal: Asuka, Carmella, Naomi, Lana, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, Zelina Vega, More TBA