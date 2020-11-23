wrestling / News
Raw Takes Down Smackdown In Women’s Survivor Series Match (Highlights)
The women’s Survivor Series match saw Raw beat Smackdown, but not the way most of the women on Team Raw wanted. Lana was the sole survivor of the match, which saw her constantly humiliated by Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler while being told to stand on the steps and stay out of the way.
That paid off for Team Raw, it turned out, as the final competitors in the ring were Jax and Bianca Belair. The two battled to the outside and Belair took out Jax but couldn’t get back to the ring in time, resulting in a double countout and leaving Lana as the sole survivor. You can see pics and video from the match below.
The win puts Raw up 3-1 among main card matches on the PPV over Smackdown. Our live coverage of the show is here.
From #WWEChronicle to #SurvivorSeries, @LanaWWE is out to prove herself RIGHT NOW LIVE on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/xGPO8z6tR1
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 23, 2020
Is @itsBayleyWWE YOUR #TeamSmackDown Captain? #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/mYs60DBvFI
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 23, 2020
The #BOAT is all business.#SurvivorSeries @NatbyNature pic.twitter.com/dXsAe8h5Wk
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2020
E-S-T + B.O.A.T.#SurvivorSeries @BiancaBelairWWE @NatbyNature pic.twitter.com/Vi04EDf7Hp
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 23, 2020
Well, you had your turn, @LanaWWE.#SurvivorSeries @NiaJaxWWE @QoSBaszler pic.twitter.com/dqaRbl0Lt2
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 23, 2020
PURE CARNAGE.#SurvivorSeries @PeytonRoyceWWE @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/oThBpU6Lkt
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 23, 2020
This ROAR says:
"I ELIMINATED BAYLEY!"
What a moment for @PeytonRoyceWWE! #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/bygLSPKDBK
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2020
.@PeytonRoyceWWE superplexes @itsBayleyWWE to the outside!! 🤯 😱#SurvivorSeries #TeamRaw #TeamSmackDown pic.twitter.com/dNtRzFCFT6
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2020
LORRRRRRRRRDDDDDDDD…#SurvivorSeries @LaceyEvansWWE pic.twitter.com/D1j95i6Inw
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2020
And then there were three … or two? … for #TeamRaw.#SurvivorSeries @NiaJaxWWE @QoSBaszler @LanaWWE pic.twitter.com/BiFRQT1xvO
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 23, 2020
🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨@QoSBaszler has been disqualified for keeping the #KirifudaClutch locked in on @BiancaBelairWWE! #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/Cd2ZmsGAwo
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2020
A double countout means…@LanaWWE is the SOLE SURVIVOR for #TeamRaw at #SurvivorSeries! pic.twitter.com/v46u0wCJJG
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Note on Otis and Bayley Being Added to Survivor Series Teams
- The Undertaker On Having Conversations With Kevin Nash About Jumping To WCW, When He Realized Potential Of His Character
- More Details On Zelina Vega Being Denied Meeting With Vince McMahon After Release
- Contestant Dies After Completing Course on John Cena-Hosted Wipeout Reboot