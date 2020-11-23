Raw Takes Down Smackdown In Women’s Survivor Series Match (Highlights)

The women’s Survivor Series match saw Raw beat Smackdown, but not the way most of the women on Team Raw wanted. Lana was the sole survivor of the match, which saw her constantly humiliated by Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler while being told to stand on the steps and stay out of the way.

That paid off for Team Raw, it turned out, as the final competitors in the ring were Jax and Bianca Belair. The two battled to the outside and Belair took out Jax but couldn’t get back to the ring in time, resulting in a double countout and leaving Lana as the sole survivor. You can see pics and video from the match below.

The win puts Raw up 3-1 among main card matches on the PPV over Smackdown. Our live coverage of the show is here.