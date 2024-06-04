wrestling / News

Raw Talk Features New Cryptic Video: ‘There Is a Reckoning Coming’

June 4, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
This week’s episode of Raw Talk featured a new mysterious video, teasing a reckoning on the way. Monday night’s Raw post-show featured a video that you can see below.

The video featured the following messages:

“I Have Shown You Signs and Wonders.

Yet, You Do Not Believe?

I Offered You Hope.

Freedom From the Pit.

You Spit in My Face.

Mock My Family.

Question My Timing.

One Last Chance.

An Opportunity to Repent.

But My Patience Runs Thin.

There is a Reckoning Coming.

Your Belief is Indifferent.

It is Inevitable.

You Will Learn You Are Finite.

And You Shall All Behold.

What We Have Become.

A Massacre is Coming.”

