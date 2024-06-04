wrestling / News
Raw Talk Features New Cryptic Video: ‘There Is a Reckoning Coming’
June 4, 2024 | Posted by
This week’s episode of Raw Talk featured a new mysterious video, teasing a reckoning on the way. Monday night’s Raw post-show featured a video that you can see below.
The video featured the following messages:
“I Have Shown You Signs and Wonders.
Yet, You Do Not Believe?
I Offered You Hope.
Freedom From the Pit.
You Spit in My Face.
Mock My Family.
Question My Timing.
One Last Chance.
An Opportunity to Repent.
But My Patience Runs Thin.
There is a Reckoning Coming.
Your Belief is Indifferent.
It is Inevitable.
You Will Learn You Are Finite.
And You Shall All Behold.
What We Have Become.
A Massacre is Coming.”
Uncle Howdy message on RAW Talk‼️‼️
👀👀👀 #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/KJsbjR5Kv5
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) June 4, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash Thinks Damian Priest ‘Looks Like A Star’ As World Heavyweight Champion
- Mark Henry Says He Didn’t Want To Be WWE Champion in 2013, Says His Body Couldn’t Do It
- Carmella, Maxxine Dupri, Kiana James Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Jordynne Grace Reveals The First Thing Shawn Michaels Asked Her When She Showed Up In NXT