RAW Talk Returns Tonight on WWE Network

WWE has announced that the series ‘RAW Talk’ will return tonight on the WWE Network, following the conclusion of RAW on USA. RAW Talk was set up shortly after the second draft split, as the red brand’s counterpart to Talking Smack. It’s a post-show with interviews featuring the RAW superstars over what happened on the show that night. It was cancelled in July 2017.

PWInsider reports that Charly Caruso will be the host. The show was brought back in order to increase interest for the WWE Network, which had a free version launch earlier today.

There’s no word on if Talking Smack will also return.