RAW Taping Two Episodes Back-to-Back Tonight
December 16, 2019 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that WWE will tape two episodes of RAW tonight at the Wells Fargo Center in Des Moines, Iowa. The second episode will air on December 23. It starts at 5:45 PM local time, which could mean that it will be taped earlier than normal due to the double taping.
WWE previously had a RAW taping scheduled for December 17 at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, but it was cancelled last month due to a scheduling conflict.
