WWE News: Raw’s ThunderDome Debut Reaches Capacity, Asuka Hypes SummerSlam Matches
– Monday’s episode of Raw has a full ThunderDome house set. WWE announced on Saturday that capacity for the venue has been filled after opening up an hour and a half earlier:
#WWEThunderDome has reached maximum capacity for #WWERaw this Monday.
Stay tuned for your chance to register for virtual seats in the WWE ThunderDome at #SmackDown! https://t.co/KgntqdKqDx
— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2020
– Asuka appeared in a new video for WWE Japan hyping up her matches with Bayley and Sasha Banks for SummerSlam today:
／
アスカ、頑張れ！📣✨
＼
我らがアスカがロウ女子王者サーシャ・バンクス、SD女子王者ベイリーと２つの王座戦に挑むPPV「サマースラム」！両ブランドの頂点に君臨することは出来るのか！？ @WWEAsuka #SummerSlam #WomensTitle #wwe_jp pic.twitter.com/6ffShQfJ7Z
— WWE Japan (@WWEJapan) August 23, 2020
