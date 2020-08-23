wrestling / News

WWE News: Raw’s ThunderDome Debut Reaches Capacity, Asuka Hypes SummerSlam Matches

August 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Raw Logo 2019 WWE

– Monday’s episode of Raw has a full ThunderDome house set. WWE announced on Saturday that capacity for the venue has been filled after opening up an hour and a half earlier:

– Asuka appeared in a new video for WWE Japan hyping up her matches with Bayley and Sasha Banks for SummerSlam today:

