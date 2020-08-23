WWE News: Raw’s ThunderDome Debut Reaches Capacity, Asuka Hypes SummerSlam Matches

– Monday’s episode of Raw has a full ThunderDome house set. WWE announced on Saturday that capacity for the venue has been filled after opening up an hour and a half earlier:

#WWEThunderDome has reached maximum capacity for #WWERaw this Monday. Stay tuned for your chance to register for virtual seats in the WWE ThunderDome at #SmackDown! https://t.co/KgntqdKqDx — WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2020

– Asuka appeared in a new video for WWE Japan hyping up her matches with Bayley and Sasha Banks for SummerSlam today: