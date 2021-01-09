WWE News: Raw Thunderdome Registration Open, Synopsis For Next Two Weeks of Total Bellas

– WWE has opened registration for Monday’s Raw in the Thunderdome. The company posted the following on Friday:

Join fans from around the world live on TV! Register now for your virtual seat in the #WWEThunderDome on #WWERaw! https://t.co/DJkxo7oaos pic.twitter.com/yr2HowMx3n — WWE (@WWE) January 8, 2021

– E! has released the synopses for the next two weeks of Total Bellas, as you can see below:

January 14: “The Bella family prepares to welcome its newest members; while Nicole struggles through labour, Brie holds out hope for a natural childbirth.”

January 21: “With Artem back on Dancing With The Stars, Nicole starts to crack under the pressure of raising Matteo on her own. Nicole and Brie break the news to Kathy about their move to Napa. Brie pushes Nicole and JJ to put an end to their family feud.”