RAW To Feature Gauntlet Match To Determine Apollo Crews’ Replacement At Money in the Bank
It was announced on today’s episode of The Bump, it was announced that Monday’s episode of RAW will feature a ‘Second Chance’ Gauntlet match to determine who will replace Apollo Crews in the men’s Money in the Bank match at the PPV of the same name. Crews originally qualified for the match by defeating MVP, but suffered a storyline injury to his knee.
While the participants in the match were not named, it is likely to feature MVP, Austin Theory and Murphy, as those were the men defeated by Crews, Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio to qualify.
BREAKING NEWS: Due to the injury @WWEApollo suffered on #WWERaw, there will be a Last Chance Gauntlet Match this Monday to determine the final participant in the Men's #MITB Ladder Match. pic.twitter.com/PJNNYVRafn
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) April 29, 2020
