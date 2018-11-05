Quantcast

 

WWE News: WWE Tapes Raw Today, New Road Trip Debuts Tonight, European Tour Dates Remaining

November 5, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Raw

– WWE will tape Raw today in Manchester at the Manchester Arena starting at 3PM ET.

– A new episode of Road Trip featuring Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Renée Young, Corey Graves and Nia Jax debuts tonight after Raw.

– The Raw brand has a live event tomorrow in Leeds, England at the First Direct Arena. On Wednesday, the Raw brand has a live event in Cologne, Germany at the Lanxess Arena. The Smackdown brand has a live event that night in Nottingham, England at the Motorpoint Arena. Raw runs Thursday in Frankfurt, Germany at Festhalle. Smackdown will have a live event in London, England at the SSE Arena. Other dates include…

* Friday: Raw live event in Bologna, Italy.
* Friday: Smackdown live event in Brighton, England.
* Saturday: Raw live event in Rome, Italy.
* Saturday: Smackdown in Minehead, England.
* Sunday: Smackdown in Glasgow, Scotland.

Credit: Pwinsider.com

WWE, WWE Raw, WWE Smackdown, Larry Csonka

