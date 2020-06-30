RAW TV Taping Currently Scheduled For Cleveland In September

The Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse has a new listing for an episode of Monday Night RAW from Cleveland, Ohio on September 28. The show was rescheduled from a Smackdown taping scheduled for April 17. If it goes through as planned, it could be one of the first WWE events outside of the Performance Center since the COVID-19 pandemic forced changes.

Tickets start at $20. All tickets purchased for the Smackdown date will be honored for the new RAW date. The show is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM local time, which is enough time to tape Main Event.