RAW TV Taping Currently Scheduled For Cleveland In September
June 30, 2020 | Posted by
The Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse has a new listing for an episode of Monday Night RAW from Cleveland, Ohio on September 28. The show was rescheduled from a Smackdown taping scheduled for April 17. If it goes through as planned, it could be one of the first WWE events outside of the Performance Center since the COVID-19 pandemic forced changes.
Tickets start at $20. All tickets purchased for the Smackdown date will be honored for the new RAW date. The show is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM local time, which is enough time to tape Main Event.
