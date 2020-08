Raw Underground Fight Set For Next Week

WWE has a fight scheduled for next week’s Raw Underground. The company has announced that Dolph Ziggler will face Ivar in the fight segments on next week’s Raw. The fight stemmed from the Raw Underground fight on Monday’s Raw between Ziggler and Erick, which ended after Ziggler poked Erik in the eye and get a win via a chokehold. Ivar was none too pleased and shoved Ziggler, which led to the fight being set.

Raw airs next Monday on USA Network.