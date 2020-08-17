Shane McMahon Announces Riddick Moss vs. Arturo Ruas for RAW Underground Tonight

RAW Underground is set to continue tonight on RAW as Shane McMahon announced on Twitter today that Riddick Moss vs. Arturo Ruas will be one of tonight’s fights and that Erik of the Viking Raiders will also be part of a RAW Underground fight.

“Looking forward to #RawUnderground tonight…@Erik_WWE from the #VikingRaiders has been really impressive as have @arturoruaswwe and @RiddickMoss, who have agreed to take each other on. Who else will show up? Tune in tonight at 10pm to find out. #WWERaw”