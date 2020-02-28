wrestling / News

RAW Viewership Has Dropped Nearly 27 Percent In Three Years

February 28, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Raw Logo 2019 WWE

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, RAW viewership numbers from this month were compared to those three years earlier and it doesn’t look good. The show has dropped 26.9% in viewership and 33.9% in adults 18-49. Males 18-49 is down 30.7% and women 18-49 is down 41.9%. 18-34 overall is down 42.4%. 50+, meanwhile, remains the most steady number, although that still dropped 14.2%.

