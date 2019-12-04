wrestling / News
RAW Viewership Up From Last Week
December 4, 2019 | Posted by
The ratings for Monday’s episode of RAW are in. The show brought in 2,208,000 overnight viewers, which is up from last week’s 2,109,000 overnight. The episode was competing against Monday Night Football, which had 14,030,000 viewers (itself up from last week’s 10,925,000).
In the adults 18-49 demographic, RAw had an average 0.69 rating, down from last week’s 0.71.
