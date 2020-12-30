RAW Viewership Up From Last Week, Rating Down

It seems WWE has something to celebrate heading into the new year, as this week’s episode of RAW had an increase of viewership for the second week in a row. Showbuzz Daily reports that the episode averaged 1.769 million viewers, up from the December 21st episode (1.691 million viewers). That episode was up from RAW’s least-watched episode ever, which had 1.526 million viewers just two weeks before.

However it’s not all good news, as RAW had a 0.52 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, slightly down from last week’s 0.53 rating. It managed to get an increase of viewers in spite of its competition, ESPN’s Monday Night Football. That brought in 7.337 million viewers and a 2.11 rating.

Hour 1: 1.886 million viewers, 0.56 in the 18-49 demo

Hour 2: 1.783 million viewers, 0.52 in the 18-49 demo

Hour 3: 1.638 million viewers, 0.47 in the 18-49 demo