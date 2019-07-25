RAW Was Changed On The Day Of The Show Due To Medical Issues

We noted earlier today that Smackdown was changed hours before it aired after Vince McMahon decided he didn’t like what was planned at around 4 PM ET. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there were also changes made to RAW this week, but it had nothing to do with McMahon changing his mind. In this case, it was more about medical issues and getting clearances for certain wrestlers.

As noted, one of those issues was Ricochet dealing with an elbow infection. That prevented him from being the original focus of a segment in which DX endorsed Seth Rollins over AJ Styles and the OC. Ricochet was going to be the pick of that segment, with DX pointing to him as the next major star. He was replaced by Rollins as the last minute.

However that wasn’t the only issue. Rikishi was booked to give both The Revival and D-Von Dudley stinkfaces on the show, but he wasn’t medically cleared to do it.

Pat Patterson wasn’t cleared for much since he’s 78 years old, so all he could do for his 24/7 Championship segments was weak kicks and then pin Drake Maverick with a foot on his chest. And of course, Gerald Brisco then pinned Patterson off-screen.

Scott Hall wasn’t cleared either, so he wasn’t allowed to get involved in any physical segments. He has a pacemaker in his heart.

Maryse was backstage, and the decision was made not to put her on television because she’s several months pregnant and showing.