Raw Women’s Championship Match at Horror Show at Extreme Rules Ends in Chaos (Pics, Video)

The Raw Women’s Championship Match at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules is done, but it’s not currently clear who the champion is. Sasha Banks walked away with the championship after pinning Asuka, but only after Bayley took the referee shirt off of the official and counted the pinfall. The match ended with Asuka trying to spit the green mist into Banks’ face, but hit the official. During the chaos that ensued, Bayley pulled the downed ref’s shirt off and put it on to count a pinfall win for Asuka.

Obviously, there is no stipulation in place that says Bayley can become the referee by stealing the official’s shirt, and the commentary team decried this. But Bayley and Banks left with the title. You can see pics and video from the bout below;

Our ongoing coverage of the Horror Show at Extreme Rules is here.