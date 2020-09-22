wrestling / News
Raw Women’s Championship Match Set For Clash of Champions Pre-Show
The Raw Women’s Championship match is official for Clash of Champions, and will air on the pre-show. Zelina Vega defeated Mickie James in a #1 contender’s match on tonight’s Raw to earn a shot at Asuka on the PPV, with WWE revealing that the match will be on the pre-show.
Clash of Champions will take place on Sunday from the Thunderdome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. We’ll have an updated lineup after tonight’s Raw.
This Sunday, somebody challenges @WWEAsuka for the #WWERaw #WomensTitle at #WWEClash of Champions.@Zelina_VegaWWE, are you that somebody?
— WWE (@WWE) September 22, 2020
We are underway … and @Zelina_VegaWWE has @MickieJames right where she wants her. #WWERaw #WWEClash
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 22, 2020
.@Zelina_VegaWWE is taking it to six-time Women's Champion @MickieJames on #WWERaw!
— WWE (@WWE) September 22, 2020
A legend just doing her thing.#WWERaw #WWEClash @MickieJames
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 22, 2020
"@WWEAsuka's NEXT."@Zelina_VegaWWE gets her #WWERaw #WomensTitle opportunity THIS SUNDAY on #WWEClash of Champions Kickoff!
— WWE (@WWE) September 22, 2020
