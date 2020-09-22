wrestling / News

Raw Women’s Championship Match Set For Clash of Champions Pre-Show

September 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Raw Women’s Championship match is official for Clash of Champions, and will air on the pre-show. Zelina Vega defeated Mickie James in a #1 contender’s match on tonight’s Raw to earn a shot at Asuka on the PPV, with WWE revealing that the match will be on the pre-show.

Clash of Champions will take place on Sunday from the Thunderdome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. We’ll have an updated lineup after tonight’s Raw.

