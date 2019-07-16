wrestling / News
Raw Women’s Championship Match Set For SummerSlam
July 15, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE officially has a Raw Women’s Championship match for SummerSlam. Natalya won a Fatal Four-Way Elimination match on Monday’s Raw, defeating Carmella, Naomi and Alexa Bliss to earn the title shot against Becky Lynch.
Natalya vs. Lynch is the first match officially set for the PPV, which takes place on August 11th in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Brock Lesnar’s opponent for his Universal Championship defense will be established with a battle royal later tonight. We’ll have an updated card after Raw.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Zooms In On Lacey Evans’ Backside During Extreme Rules
- Over 35 Former Talents Possible For RAW Reunion Next Week, The Rock Not Rumored To Appear
- Tony Khan on AEW Picking Up Where WCW Left Off, PPV Plans Following TNT Debut, His Thoughts on Authority Figures
- Jim Ross On Why He Won’t Mention WWE on Air in AEW, Says WWE Should Do The Same with AEW