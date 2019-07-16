Raw Women’s Championship Match Set For SummerSlam

– WWE officially has a Raw Women’s Championship match for SummerSlam. Natalya won a Fatal Four-Way Elimination match on Monday’s Raw, defeating Carmella, Naomi and Alexa Bliss to earn the title shot against Becky Lynch.

Natalya vs. Lynch is the first match officially set for the PPV, which takes place on August 11th in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Brock Lesnar’s opponent for his Universal Championship defense will be established with a battle royal later tonight. We’ll have an updated card after Raw.