Raw Women’s Championship Match Set For WWE Clash of Champions
– The Raw Women’s Championship match is now official for WWE Clash of Champions. A match between Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks for Lynch’s title was announced on Monday’s episode of Raw. Banks and Lynch had a promo segment in the ring, which led to Lynch laying out the challenge for the PPV. Banks said that she would do it for the paycheck.
We’ll have a full, updated card after Raw. You can see pics and video from the segment below. Clash of Champions takes place on September 15th from Charlotte, North Carolina and airs live on WWE Network.
THE MAN is in the building.#RAW @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/pstk6Nf3Wl
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2019
Hey, @SashaBanksWWE…where are ya?#RAW @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/P6na9JAN6N
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 3, 2019
This is what a #LegitBOSS looks like.#RAW @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/P8jV3Se1ke
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2019
THE MAN vs. THE BOSS at #WWEClash of Champions for the #RAW #WomensTitle?
Yes, please. @BeckyLynchWWE @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/eIrhlT2EJK
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2019
A match against #RAW #WomensChampion @BeckyLynchWWE at #WWEClash was all you wanted, @SashaBanksWWE?
Well, all you had to do was ask! pic.twitter.com/Nj9jgqggEH
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2019
