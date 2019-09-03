Raw Women’s Championship Match Set For WWE Clash of Champions

– The Raw Women’s Championship match is now official for WWE Clash of Champions. A match between Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks for Lynch’s title was announced on Monday’s episode of Raw. Banks and Lynch had a promo segment in the ring, which led to Lynch laying out the challenge for the PPV. Banks said that she would do it for the paycheck.

We’ll have a full, updated card after Raw. You can see pics and video from the segment below. Clash of Champions takes place on September 15th from Charlotte, North Carolina and airs live on WWE Network.