Raw Women’s Championship Match Set For WWE SummerSlam
Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley will get another shot at the Raw Women’s Championship next month at WWE SummerSlam. On tonight’s episode of Raw, it was announced that Nikki A.S.H. will defend her title against Flair, the woman she cashed in on last week to win the belt, as well as Ripley at the PPV.
SummerSlam takes place on August 21st from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and airs live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network elsewhere. We’ll have a fully updated card after Raw.
