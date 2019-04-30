wrestling / News
Raw Women’s Money in the Bank Competitors Announced
– Alexa Bliss announced the female competitors for Raw in the women’s Money in the Bank match on tonight’s Raw. The red brand competitors will be Natalya, Dana Brooke, Naomi, and Bliss herself.
Much like the men’s competitors, four female Smackdown competitors will be revealed on Tuesday night’s episode of that brand. We’ll have an updated card for the PPV after tonight’s Raw.
Money in the Bank takes place on May 19th in Hartford, Connecticut and airs live on WWE Network.
